Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 10,765 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Argan makes up approximately 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Argan worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Argan by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($109.47) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Argan Trading Down 0.1 %

Argan stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.60. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.11 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.