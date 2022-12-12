Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 14,145 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Federal by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

WAFD opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Washington Federal Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

