Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 779 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.70.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $174.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $196.74. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.54 and its 200 day moving average is $165.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

