Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Spire worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,037,000 after buying an additional 106,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,845,000 after acquiring an additional 38,078 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 274,260 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Spire by 5.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,816,000 after acquiring an additional 60,314 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Stock Performance

Spire stock opened at $67.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

