Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after acquiring an additional 756,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after buying an additional 2,916,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.73.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

