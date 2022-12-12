Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

JBSS opened at $81.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $92.10.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

