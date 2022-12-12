Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after buying an additional 37,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 953,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,100,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,052,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 67,339 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 326,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,773,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $47.88 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $822.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $57.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WASH. Compass Point downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

