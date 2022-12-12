Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $143.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.43. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.