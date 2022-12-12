Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in M&T Bank by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTB shares. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.86.

M&T Bank stock opened at $151.38 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.19. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

