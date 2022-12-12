Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Getty Realty worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 110.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

Getty Realty stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 49.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.