Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 262,384 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1,288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 531,351 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 56,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.83 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

