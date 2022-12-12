Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Avista by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Avista by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter worth $1,576,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Avista by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Avista by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE AVA opened at $42.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Avista Co. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $359.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.88%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

