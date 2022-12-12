Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 452.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encompass Health Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

NYSE EHC opened at $56.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.