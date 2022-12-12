Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Murphy USA worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 256.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $288.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.87. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.3 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

