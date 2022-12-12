Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 10,097 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 978,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after buying an additional 663,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after buying an additional 360,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 292,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after buying an additional 241,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $58.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CALM shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.