Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 239 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,454.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,419.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,243.02. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

