Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 2,959 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

KMI stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

