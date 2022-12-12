Dean Investment Associates LLC Takes $3.05 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Fox Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $99.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.44. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $180.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fox Factory Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.