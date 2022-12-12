Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
3M Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $125.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.20. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78.
3M Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Further Reading
