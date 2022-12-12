Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

POR opened at $48.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

