Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DH opened at $12.52 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,875,000 after buying an additional 3,502,444 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $57,695,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 171.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,645,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,892 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 402.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,617,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 1,295,173 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 59.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after buying an additional 951,576 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

