Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

ETR:DHER opened at €40.00 ($42.11) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($25.14) and a 52-week high of €110.65 ($116.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €38.15 and a 200 day moving average of €40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

