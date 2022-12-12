Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Lowered by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $106.96 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

