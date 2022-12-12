Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 184.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $83,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $362.65 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.00.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.23.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

