Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dropbox by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dropbox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,342,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Dropbox by 719.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.39 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $3,682,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,997,672.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $3,682,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,997,672.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,554,623 shares in the company, valued at $31,185,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 674,760 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,012. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

