Embark Technology (EMBK) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Embark Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Embark Technology has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embark Technology’s competitors have a beta of -5.33, suggesting that their average share price is 633% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Embark Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A -$124.21 million -0.40 Embark Technology Competitors $1.77 billion -$32.48 million 12.11

Analyst Recommendations

Embark Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. Embark Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Embark Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Embark Technology Competitors 221 1677 2888 59 2.57

Embark Technology currently has a consensus target price of $233.33, indicating a potential upside of 7,475.76%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 26.76%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -80.73% -68.49% Embark Technology Competitors -248.37% -216.90% -11.59%

Summary

Embark Technology beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

