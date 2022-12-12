Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$58.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at C$53.39 on Friday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$46.88 and a 52 week high of C$59.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. The stock has a market cap of C$108.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.77.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Enbridge

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.887 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 126.48%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 988,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,185,472.80. In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,131,821.57. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 988,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,185,472.80.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

