Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after buying an additional 562,229 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,611,000 after buying an additional 293,194 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after buying an additional 206,686 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,448,000 after buying an additional 180,593 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $319.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.85. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,077,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,537 shares of company stock worth $31,142,779 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

