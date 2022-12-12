Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of EFSC opened at $49.03 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,279,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFSC. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

