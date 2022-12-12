Entravision Communications Co. (EVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Entravision Communications has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

EVC stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $241.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

EVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Entravision Communications

In other Entravision Communications news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $138,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Entravision Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,006,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 37,185 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Articles

