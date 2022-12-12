EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on December 30th

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 83.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $14.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

NYSE:EOG opened at $121.67 on Monday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.04.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.05.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,009,901 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $478,102,000 after buying an additional 760,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 68.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,649 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $53,492,000 after buying an additional 182,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,485.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 188,335 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,455,000 after buying an additional 176,459 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

