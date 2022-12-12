Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTRG. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

WTRG opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 248,024 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 274.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

