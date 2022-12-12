Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.53 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $104.12 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $18.32 or 0.00107796 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,994.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000524 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00439904 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022263 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00886976 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.33 or 0.00619771 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00265113 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00268596 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,373,807 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
