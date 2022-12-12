Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Evolent Health worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 602.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 199.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,355.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $8,347,450. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.