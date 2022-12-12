Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $65.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FATE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

FATE stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 28.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 56,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 150.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 267,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 160,430 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

