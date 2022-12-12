Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $65.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.27.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FATE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance
FATE stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.