FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lessened by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,295 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,663 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

FDX stock opened at $172.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.