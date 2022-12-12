FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Sells $17,305.84 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $17,305.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 237,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
FibroGen Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FGEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on FibroGen to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Institutional Trading of FibroGen
FibroGen Company Profile
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.
Featured Articles
