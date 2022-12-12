FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Sells $17,305.84 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $17,305.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 237,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FibroGen Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FGEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on FibroGen to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

FibroGen Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 369.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 67.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

