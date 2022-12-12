Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.