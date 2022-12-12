Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 969,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $88,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $70.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

