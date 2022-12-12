Financial Review: Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) vs. QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QuickLogic and Marvell Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 0 0 N/A Marvell Technology 0 3 22 0 2.88

Earnings and Valuation

QuickLogic currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.63%. Marvell Technology has a consensus price target of $64.31, suggesting a potential upside of 54.96%. Given Marvell Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than QuickLogic.

This table compares QuickLogic and Marvell Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $12.69 million 5.54 -$6.62 million ($0.38) -14.66 Marvell Technology $4.46 billion 7.93 -$421.03 million ($0.16) -259.38

QuickLogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuickLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -29.23% -44.60% -15.33% Marvell Technology -2.43% 8.50% 5.96%

Volatility & Risk

QuickLogic has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marvell Technology beats QuickLogic on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.