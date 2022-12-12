Financial Survey: UpHealth (UPH) vs. The Competition

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare UpHealth to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for UpHealth and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 1 1 0 2.50 UpHealth Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

UpHealth presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,328.57%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 87.27%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $123.79 million -$340.90 million -0.11 UpHealth Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.37

This table compares UpHealth and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UpHealth’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth. UpHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth -204.99% -18.80% -11.75% UpHealth Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Volatility and Risk

UpHealth has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of UpHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UpHealth rivals beat UpHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

UpHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.