First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

FFIN stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $53.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,321,985.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,606 shares of company stock valued at $378,745. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $258,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 58.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 63.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIN. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Articles

