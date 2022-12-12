First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives $32.50 Average PT from Brokerages

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

INBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Justin P. Christian bought 10,475 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares in the company, valued at $249,724. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $508,644. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.50.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.