First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives $32.50 Average PT from Brokerages

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.
INBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Justin P. Christian bought 10,475 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares in the company, valued at $249,724. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $508,644. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.50.
First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.
First Internet Bancorp Company Profile
First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.