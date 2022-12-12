First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 104,324 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Simon Property Group worth $60,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 59.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,088,000 after purchasing an additional 968,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $116.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $165.83.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.55.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.