First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,217 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 567,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $80,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE IBM opened at $147.05 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

