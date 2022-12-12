First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 52,768 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,768 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $73,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $124,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $207,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

