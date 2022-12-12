First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 111,515 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,515 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of ONEOK worth $89,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

