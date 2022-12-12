First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,127 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $109,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,156,275. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $393.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.71. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $667.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

