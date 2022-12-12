First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $87,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 136.4% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

