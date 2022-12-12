First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,759 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Boston Properties worth $107,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 59.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 279,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 104,496 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.99.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BXP opened at $66.61 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.43 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

